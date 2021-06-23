ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0037

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. ANON has a market capitalization of $28,404.91 and approximately $23.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047124 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020374 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

