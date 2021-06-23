Anoncoin (ANC) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $531,269.20 and approximately $223.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 71.4% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 126.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

