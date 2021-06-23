Ansbert Gadicke Sells 1,410 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $46,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,296,786.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,099,108.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $755,463.56.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64.

NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.