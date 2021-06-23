APA Group (ASX:APA) Announces $0.27 Final Dividend

APA Group (ASX:APA) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.07.
APA Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.