AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.75 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. AppCoins has a total market cap of $11.75 million and $91,337.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00021083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.89 or 0.00607911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00077743 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039448 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,201,639 coins and its circulating supply is 245,201,637 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

