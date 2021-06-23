Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Insider Sells $1,344,844.69 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,073. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

