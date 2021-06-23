Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,143,336 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

