Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,712 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $123,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

