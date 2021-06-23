Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,693 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.94. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

