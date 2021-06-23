Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. 316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

