Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 5.2% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $146,573,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $223,426,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $151,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,123 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,487,708. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

