Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Warren Whitehead Sells 15,400 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $297.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.81. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

