ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.83% of ArcBest worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

