Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

