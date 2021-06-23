Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $3.17 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00046750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00112354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00170781 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,642.75 or 1.00276904 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,843,095 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

