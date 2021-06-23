ArGo (ARGO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $27,498.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.66 or 0.00643992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00078027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00038629 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

