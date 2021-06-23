ArGo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ArGo has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $3,872.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ArGo

ArGo is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

