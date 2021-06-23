Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Arion has a total market capitalization of $32,401.39 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00170767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.97 or 1.00452548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,158,759 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

