Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$42.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

