Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$42.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities cut their price target on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.83.

TSE ATZ traded up C$0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,078. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

