Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.34. 35,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 127,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Arizona Metals from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

