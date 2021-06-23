ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,639,056 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1,108.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Teradyne worth $350,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

TER traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,766. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

