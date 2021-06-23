ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for about 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.64% of DocuSign worth $647,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in DocuSign by 78.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 47.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,007,000 after buying an additional 111,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
DOCU traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $274.71. 66,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,660. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.73, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.47.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Further Reading: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.