ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for about 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.64% of DocuSign worth $647,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in DocuSign by 78.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 47.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,007,000 after buying an additional 111,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $274.71. 66,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,660. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.73, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.47.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

