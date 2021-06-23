ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 1,059,118 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059,118 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $627,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

ICE stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.62. 130,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,421. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

