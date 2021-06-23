ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 1,651,297 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 7.7% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.60% of Tesla worth $3,864,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $30.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $653.75. 1,131,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,438,693. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $641.13. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $629.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.