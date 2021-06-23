ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Billion Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 123.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 2.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Shopify worth $1,187,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,508.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,659. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,552.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,209.35. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

