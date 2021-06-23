ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises 2.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.17% of Zillow Group worth $1,300,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $164,541.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,485. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

NASDAQ Z traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $116.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.11 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

