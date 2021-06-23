Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $129.21

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and traded as low as $128.74. Arkema shares last traded at $128.74, with a volume of 1,559 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Redburn Partners raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Arkema Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

