Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 701,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,252 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Arko worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.13. Arko Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.