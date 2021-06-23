Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $675,563.22

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $675,563.22 and $33,003.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 82.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.60 or 0.05877112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.75 or 0.01386761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00379155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00118472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.84 or 0.00626135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00380269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007335 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,649,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,534 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

