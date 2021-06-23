Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the highest is $2.94. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $11.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $13.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

