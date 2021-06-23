Arweave (AR) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $11.23 or 0.00034146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $375.05 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039104 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

