Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 20,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. 3,399,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of -39.60. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $73,973,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $46,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

