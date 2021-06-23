Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Up 6.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $59.59 and last traded at $59.42. Approximately 13,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,626,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.60 per share, with a total value of $9,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,724 shares in the company, valued at $140,460,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $61,428,200 and sold 97,744 shares worth $3,725,603. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

