Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,381,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on ABG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

NYSE ABG opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

