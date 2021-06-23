Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Position Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,730 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.73% of Ashland Global worth $255,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

NYSE:ASH opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

