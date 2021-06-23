Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.22. 5,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.20. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $306.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

