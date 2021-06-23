Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Associated Banc worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $200,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $232,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

