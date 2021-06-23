Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,293 ($29.96). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,279 ($29.78), with a volume of 506,304 shares changing hands.

ABF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,422.86 ($31.65).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,324.68. The company has a market capitalization of £18.04 billion and a PE ratio of 45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.25%.

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

