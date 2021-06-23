AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

