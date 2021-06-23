Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,108,455 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Astrotech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,686.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 567,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astrotech by 79.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.