ATC Coin Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. ATC Coin has a market cap of $804,992.87 and approximately $14.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00382990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011354 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

