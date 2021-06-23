Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATLKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ATLKY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.50. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

