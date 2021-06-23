ATN Price Tops $0.0191 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $106,820.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATN has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One ATN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00597218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00077921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039572 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

