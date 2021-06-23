AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397,206 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 925,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 173,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,071,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 20,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. 253,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,696,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

