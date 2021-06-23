Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Sells C$85,050.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,109,836.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.46. The company has a current ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.62.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

