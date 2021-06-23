Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 2.7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.63. 10,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,207,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,591 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

