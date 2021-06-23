Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 2,947,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64.

About Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.