Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.34 and last traded at C$11.10. Approximately 893,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,628,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$9.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

