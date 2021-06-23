Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Australian Unity Office Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

